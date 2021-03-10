MACON – The slogan for Hebron Christian's girls has been repeated on social media and among the players and coaches throughout the 2020-21 high school basketball season.
Unfinished Business.
The Lions had to put in a little overtime in their Class A Private state championship game against St. Francis.
However, their veteran squad, buoyed by seniors Malia Fisher, Carly Heidger and Nicole Azar, made sure it didn't clock out until the job was fully done in a 51-46 victory Wednesday at the Macon Centreplex.
Fisher finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, plus two blocked shots, while Azar added 11 points and three assists and Heidger added nine points and three assists, including some clutch plays in the extra frame, to lift Hebron (29-2) to the school's first girls basketball state title.
The title was not quite so new for head coach Jan Azar, who won 13 of them while coaching at Wesleyan, including one during her daughter Nicole's freshman season there just three years ago.
But she admitted that this was was a little extra special given a heartbreaking four-point loss to eventual champion Holy Innocents' in last year's semifinal.
“Business is (now) finished,” the elder Azar said. “I'm just proud of my girls, so proud of the seniors, so proud of the whole team. … They came out and played the way seniors play in overtime.”
Foul trouble plagued both teams throughout the contest, with the two teams whistled for a combined 35 fouls, and seven of the 10 starters piling up at least three fouls.
Add in some ice cold shooting early, and it was unsurprising that both teams struggled to score in the first quarter, which ended with St. Francis (23-5) leading 6-5 behind six early points from Trynce Taylor.
But the Lions held the advantage at the half thanks to Nicole Azar, who shot a little better from the perimeter with a pair of 3-pointers in the middle frame, and some key contributions from reserves Amiya Porter and Malia Melton for a 22-18 lead at intermission.
With the Hebron lead at 34-32 after three quarters, Fisher and the Lions were confronted with a potentially steep obstacle when she picked up her fourth personal foul just 23 seconds into the final frame.
However, Jan Azar wasn't about to bring her to the bench the way she did when the 6-foot-2 senior forward picked up two early fouls in the first quarter.
“She's a senior,” Jan Azar said of Fisher. “I thought we did a good job playing in the first half without her, but when it comes down to the fourth quarter and it's your senior year, you've got to be very smart. I thought that helped her on defense.”
And while discretion was the better part of valor sometimes on the defensive end, Fisher showed no such inhibitions on the offensive end, fearlessly driving the lane and baseline on her way to all 10 of Hebron's points in the fourth quarter.
“I just tried to play through it,” Fisher said. “I don't really think about that stuff. I just have to do what I have to do.
“(In) the fourth quarter, I thought we came out strong. … It was by necessity, really. We had to score. We had to keep going and do what we do.”
It looked like Fisher had come up with the game's biggest basket when she took a lob from Heidger on the right wing, took one dribble and finished a layup that gave Hebron a 44-42 lead with just 11 seconds left in regulation.
Then after a timeout, the Lions converged St. Francis guard Mia Moore before some confusion.
A whistle and the buzzer sounded just about simultaneously as Moore attempted a wild shot.
After a brief discussion, officials ruled that Porter had committed a foul, her fifth of the game, shortly before the buzzer, and that the St. Francis senior had been in the act of shooting when it occurred.
The clock was reset to 0:00.4, and Moore was awarded two free throws, which she sank to pull the Knights even at 44-all and force overtime.
Fisher and Moore exchanged baskets 24 seconds apart early in the extra frame, the latter the last of her team-high 18 points, to leave the game knotted again at 46 with 2:20 left.
The game then turned in Hebron's favor with the Lions taking the ball out of bounds on their offensive baseline after a deadball on the next trip down the court.
And it came on a play that Jan Azar had not used at all to this point in the season.
“We normally run a lob to Malia,” Jan Azar said. “But we adjusted that because we knew (St. Francis) was going to push up on her.”
Fisher did draw a huge crowd of defenders for the inbound pass, and Heidger lobbed it high enough for the Rice signee to outleap a trio of St. Francis defenders.
But instead of grabbing it and attempting either to shoot in one motion of bring it down, Fisher immediately tapped the pass forward, where a wide-open Heidger had jumped inbounds to await it and get the layup to put the Lions up for good at 48-46 with 2:09 to play.
“It was really just focusing in and not worrying about missing the shot or (asking), 'What if I make a bad pass,” the 6-3 Heidger said. “It's just focusing on getting (the ball) there and stepping in, catching it and putting it up.”
That play was one of several made in overtime by Heidger, who had assisted on a Jessie Parish basket earlier in the extra frame and pulled down a key defensive rebound before drawing a foul and hitting 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to 49-46 with 31.1 seconds left.
Finally, Heidger received an outlet after Fisher grabbed a rebound of a missed St. Francis attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer and found Nicole Azar all alone at the other end for a layup that provided the exclamation point on Hebron's historic title.
In addition to the heroics of the senior trio, the Lions also got a strong game from fellow senior Carly Fahey (three assists) and junior Parish (nine points, 11 rebounds) to overcome an outstanding game from Moore, who added seven rebounds to her points, and sophomore Erica Moon, who scored 14 points, pulled down six rebounds and had game highs of four assists and five steals for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.