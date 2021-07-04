DURHAM, N.C. – Drew Waters had three hits and two stolen bases and Ryan Goins blasted a two-run home run, but the Gwinnett Stripers suffered a second straight walk-off loss to the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Gwinnett (23-30) went 2-10 on the 12-game road trip to Norfolk and Durham.
Esteban Quiroz smacked a walk-off single to left scoring pinch runner Vidal Brujan for the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Yoan Lopez (L, 2-2) had yielded a leadoff double to Tristan Gray before serving up the winning hit as Durham improved to 36-17.
Waters went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two steals, Goins went 1-for-4 with the homer (2) and two RBIs, and Johan Camargo and Ryan Casteel each had RBI singles for the Stripers. Mike Ford hit a first-inning grand slam (4) for Durham off Jasseel De La Cruz.
Waters is batting .500 (6-for-12) with two doubles, one homer, five runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases in his last three games. Camargo has eight multi-hit efforts in his last 21 games since June 10, batting .354 with a .966 OPS in that span.
Gwinnett returns home to play Nashville on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
