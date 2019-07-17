LAWRENCEVILLE — Thrown a bit of a curve just two hours prior to their game with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Wednesday night, the Gwinnett Stripers were forced to improvise.
And they adjusted on the fly quite nicely after Kyle Wright was scratched from his scheduled start on the mound with help from four relievers, led by right-hander Jeremy Walker, while Jack Lopez led an offense that rallied from an early three-run deficit to turn the game around for a 6-3 Gwinnett win before 2,199 fans at Coolray Field.
Lopez finished the night 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, while Walker (1-0) earned his first Triple-A win of the 2019 season with three shutout innings, and also aided the offense with his first professional hit as the Stripers (55-41) stayed 2 1/2 games behind Durham for the International League South Division lead.
But the entire team pulled together to shift their collective mindset after a call from the Atlanta Braves led to Wright being pulled, presumably to be called up to make a start in the Braves’ upcoming weekend series with the Washington Nationals.
And despite some early bumps in the road, the bullpen — starting with Corbin Clouse and proceeding to fellow right-handers Wes Parsons and Walker and lefty Thomas Burrows — came through.
“We’ve had that situation in the past,” Stripers manager Damon Berryhill said. “(The bullpen has) stepped up many times in games we’ve lost a starter on late notice. These guys, they want the ball. They want to pitch multiple innings, and (Wednesday) night, they did it pretty well.
“They did an outstanding job. Corbin struggled a little bit, … but Wes came in … and did get a key double-play ball that got him out of a jam (in the fourth inning). And Walker was solid and was great doing his job, and probably had the key at bat of the game. … If you look back a the first game (of the series), we gave it away. It was nice to come from behind in this one and grab one.”
Forced into the unexpected start, Clouse did not fare well early in the top of the first as former Atlanta and Gwinnett Brave Phil Gosselin greeted him with a single, followed by two more singles by Andrew Romine and Austin Listi to give Lehigh Valley a quick 1-0 lead.
But the 24-year-old right-hander limited the damage by allowing just one more run on Jan Hernandez’s sacrifice fly to leave the deficit at 2-0.
It was 3-0 after Hernandez’s two-out RBI single in the top of the third off Parsons before the Gwinnett bats got going against Lehigh Valley starter Ramon Rosso in the bottom of the inning.
With two out and nobody on, Ender Inciarte, continuing his injury rehab assignment from Atlanta, singled to right-center and hustled into scoring position when Iron Pigs centerfielder Shane Robinson momentarily bobbled the ball.
Lopez followed with a double that brought home Inciarte and get the Stripers on the board, and then came around to score with a nifty slide after Adam Duvall dumped a single into left to pull the Stripers to within 3-2.
Rafael Ortega then tied the game at 3-all with his two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, and after Walker escaped trouble in the top of the sixth with the help of a quick decision by Lopez, who grabbed a high chopper from Gosselin and fired home to gun down Robinson with the potential go-ahead run at the plate, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-hander got a chance to contribute at the plate.
And with two outs and Sean Kazmar Jr. on first, Walker delivered by sending a grounder to third that Listi tried to make a circus throw on, only to have to have the 24-year-old pitcher beat out the play for his first professional hit to extend the inning.
“I just had to work through (the jam in the top of the inning), and Jackie Lopez made a really good play at third that saved a run,” Walker said. “I had about five or six (at bats) at Double-A Mississippi, and I didn’t have any hits. I’m not a very good hitter, but I happened to put it in play and it worked out. It was good because I knew the top of the line-up was coming up. I figured if I got on base, something would happen.”
Inciarte kept that chance alive by draw a walk, this third straight plate appearance to reach base, to load the bases for Lopez, who sent a blooper down the right field line out of the reach of first baseman Logan Morrison that landed fair.
Kazmar and Walker scored easily, and Inciarte dashed all the way around from first to score his third run of the night and complete the three-run single by Lopez that gave the Stripers their first lead of the night at 6-3.
“I think we have one of the best offenses, if not the top offense in the (International) league,” said Lopez, who raised his season average to .290 and now has 41 RBIs on the season. “Sooner or later, we’re going to come through if we get baserunners on base. … It’s small ball, playing the game the way it’s supposed to (be played). We didn’t hit any longballs (Wednesday) night, but we were able to put quality at bats together.”
From there, Walker was forced into territory he hadn’t tread much lately when he was sent out for his third inning of work in the top of the seventh, and came through by sitting down the Iron Pigs in order, including the last two of his three strikeouts on the night.
“I was closing (in Mississippi before being called up to Gwinnett),” said Walker, who had not thrown more than 2 1/3 innings since May 16. “Me and Wes knew we’d have to go more than just one or two (innings). So I kind of went into it knowing I’d have to let some innings.”
But there were two more innings to eat, and Burrows did so, allowing just a ninth-inning bunt single by Gosselin in this two scoreless frames with a strikeout to close out his fifth save of the season.
In all, the quartet of Clouse, Parsons, Walker and Burrows scattered 10 hits and three earned runs with just two walks and six strikeouts on the night, including no runs on four hits over the final six innings.
And aside from the clutch work of Lopez and Inciarte, Ortega also was key to the offense by finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The series concludes with a 12:05 p.m. matinee Thursday, with Stripers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz facing Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Viza.