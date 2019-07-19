LAWRENCEVILLE — For the second time in three days, the Gwinnett Stripers called on their bullpen to work overtime.
And for the second time in three days, it responded.
This time four pitchers — including a career-best single outing by right-hander Kurt Hoekstra — limited the Rochester Red Wings to just six hits, while the Stripers got two more home runs and a 3-for-3 two RBIs from Luis Marte for an 8-4 victory before 3,501 fans Friday night at Coolray Field.
Travis Demeritte and Riley Unroe, just promoted from Double-A Mississippi earlier in the day, each added two hits and an RBI, with Unroe hitting his first Triple-A homer, while Alex Jackson also went deep to help Gwinnett (57-41) to its third straight win and stay 1 1/2 games back of International League South Division leader Durham.
“They’ve been doing a good job in that role,” Stripers manager Damon Berryhill said after the bullpen were forced into extended duty when Friday’s scheduled starter, Patrick Weigel, was called up to the Atlanta Braves earlier in the day. “We’ve had a lot of spot starts this season and guys have stepped up when they’ve had to give us some length out of the bullpen.
“Hoekstra was outstanding for us, giving us length. … It’s his third time up here (to Triple-A this season) and for the most part, he’s flow in and given us quality innings. … He just goes out and does his thing.”
Friday marked the first career start for Hoekstra, who is on just his first full season as a pitcher after starting his professional career as an infielder.
The 26-year-old right-hander responded by positing career highs in innings (3 1/3) and pitches thrown (53) before and posting four strikeouts before giving way to left-hander Thomas Burrows, who followed with 1 2/3 perfect innings with a strikeout.
“I got to the field (Friday), and the lineup went up and I saw my name on it,” Hoekstra said. “I knew I had to be ready to go. (I didn’t) really (have a chance to think about it), which probably helped me. I was just going so fast, it got out of my head. I was real happy with how it went. There’s (still) a bunch of adrenaline going right now, so I’m not too sore. But I’m sure tomorrow I’ll be feeling it.”
The Stripers gave Hoekstra an early 2-0 lead when Adam Duvall blooped a one-out double to right field, and Jackson came up one out later and lined a Drew Hutchison (1-8) offering 114 mph of the bat for a two-run homer to left-center in the bottom of the first.
The lead back as much as 4-0 after Marte drove in a run with a single in the second and Unroe, in his first Triple-A game this season and only the seventh of his career, contributed a solo homer to left-center in the fourth.
But Rochester (48-50) quickly responded in the top of the sixth, with Jimmy Kerrigan jumping on the first pitch from Jason Creasy for a solo homer, and the Red Wings adding an RBI double by Wilin Rosario and a two-run homer by Jaylin Davis later in the inning to pull even at 4-all.
However, the Stripers had a quick answer of their own in the bottom of the inning, as Pedro Florimon drew a lead-off walk and went to second on Unroe’s single.
One out later, Marte delivered by steering a single through the hole between first and second to bring home Florimon and put Gwinnett right back on top at 5-4.
Rochester then called on Buford grad and former Georgia Tech standout Sam Clay, who was greeted by an RBI single by Winder-Barrow grad Demeritte to make the score 6-4 before finishing a strong outing by throwing 1 2/3 shutout innings with two hits and five strikeouts.
But given the lead back, Creasy (3-1) followed with a much stronger seventh, setting Rochester down in order with two of his three strikeouts over two total innings of work.
“It’s one of those things where you kind of map it out that this guy’s got to give you this and that guy’s got to give you that,” Berryhill said. “It was big on (Creasy’s) part to get back out there that second inning and shut them down.”
The Stripers then added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth with Rafael Ortega’s two-run double that made the lead 8-4, and Corbin Clouse pitched around a one-out single by Davis to record his second shutout inning, including both his strikeouts over two innings, to record his first save of the season and close out the win.
The same two teams are back at Coolray Field on Saturday at 6:05 p.m., with lefty Kolby Allard (6-4, 3.94 ERA) taking the mound against Rochester left-hander Devin Smeltzer (1-2, 2.59 ERA).