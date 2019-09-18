For Georgia football fans, Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame is their version of the Super Bowl.
Only bigger.
Not only is the game sold out — and tickets on the secondary markets are going for $650-plus — officials expect as many as 100,000 people to pour into Athens just to be part of what is expected to be an electric scene. It may be impossible to identify another game at Sanford Stadium that has ever carried this much buzz.
“I know it will be an awesome atmosphere,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It’ll be a record crowd with the additional seats, but after that it’s going to come down to football and that’s what it always boils down to, who can block and tackle.”
There are plenty of subplots floating around for this game, which matches the No. 3 Bulldogs (3-0) vs. the No. 7 Fighting Irish (2-0). This is only the third meeting between the two schools; Georgia beat the Irish in the 1980 Sugar Bowl to win the national championship, and prevailed 20-19 in a thriller in South Bend in 2017, a game that solidified Jake Fromm as the team’s quarterback and leader.
So while Notre Dame has an element of revenge for those two losses, it was also stung by some of the comments made by Georgia players a year ago when the undefeated Irish were chosen for the playoffs over the Bulldogs. Numerous Georgia players tweeted derogatory comments about the Irish after they were thumped by Clemson in the national semifinals.
Notre Dame has tried to prepare for the big night. They embarked on a program to prepare them for the Georgia heat and humidity they’ll encounter on Saturday, although temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler by the weekend.
“The most important thing will be how we prepare,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “It will be in our preparation. If we do a great job preparing, we can go play the game, play fast, play free and then the best team wins. It won’t be because the crowd was loud or that it was hot. It will be because they executed better than we executed. So at the end of the day, it is still about our preparation and how we execute.”
It could evolve into a shootout. The offenses from each team rank among the top 10 in the nation; Notre Dame averages 50.5 points, Georgia averages 49.3.
For Georgia the offense revolves around Fromm, who is 26-5 as a starter. This season he’s completed 75 percent of his passes (42-for-56) for 601 yards and five touchdowns. His first start came at Notre Dame as a freshman, when he led a nine-play, 63-yard drive to set up the go-ahead field goal.
“He’s efficient. He’s unflappable,” Kelly said. “You can pressure him and he doesn’t panic. He makes great decisions. He’s sound with the ball. When you get down to the really great teams, you’re going to get Trevor Lawrence (of Clemson). You’re going to get the great quarterbacks that are the reason they start to separate. Fromm is one of those guys that gets you to start to separate.”
The poise that Fromm showed at Notre Dame solidified him as the team’s starting quarterback and caused no consternation when Jacob Eason opted to transfer to Washington.
“It was a big win for Jake,” Smart said. “To go on the road and play in a place like that and play well enough to win certainly helped things. There have been a lot of games since then, too.”
Injury report
Right tackle Isaiah Wilson, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound sophomore, was back at practice on Monday and is expected to play. He has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.
Georgia could be without cornerback Tyson Campbell, who sprained his foot against Arkansas State and did not practice Monday. Wide receiver Tyler Simmons, who injured his shoulder on Saturday, returned to practice on Monday and is expected to play.