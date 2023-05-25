View recent photos.JPEG

Buford senior Ty Gentry signed recently with the Reinhardt University wrestling program.

Gentry placed fourth in Class AAAAAAA at 120 pounds last season, earning first-team all-county honors and winning the Region 8-AAAAAAA title.

