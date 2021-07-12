BDSC_0373.JPG

Buford coach Fyrone Davis, left, congratulates Tobi Olawole on a first-place finish in the 400 Monday in the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Peachtree Ridge.

 Will Hammock

Tobi Olawole, a rising senior at Buford, committed to the Furman University football program on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver and defensive back has helped the Wolves to back-to-back state championships. He also is a standout on the Wolves’ track and field team, winning the Region 8-AAAAAA title in the 400-meter dash and taking second in the 200 last season. He won the Gwinnett County title in the 400.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos