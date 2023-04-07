EMERSON — Buford head baseball coach Stuart Chester recorded his milestone 700th victory Friday night in the Battle For Bartow tournament at the LakePoint Sports Complex.
The Wolves edged Etowah 1-0, making Chester the sixth high school baseball coach in Georgia history to reach 700 wins.
“It’s a number. Just a number. You remember the group you got to share it with,” Chester said. “It just shows me how many different opportunities I’ve had to impact young men, how many players I’ve been able to share the field with and the coaches. The number 700 is a lot of opportunities to make on impact on somebody or to have somebody make an impact on me. Our No. 1 purpose as coaches is to impact lives and make men. But I’ve been impacted by young men as well.”
Chester has led Buford’s program since 2018 after spending the bulk of his career at Cartersville, where he was head baseball coach for 21 seasons and won six state championships in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009 and 2013. He replaced longtime Wolves baseball coach Tony Wolfe after Wolfe’s promotion to athletic director.
Chester went 563-148 at Cartersville and was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2014. The 1983 Dawson County grad played baseball at DeKalb College and Augusta State before starting his high school coaching career at Cherokee and Pickens.
He has enjoyed the latest stop in his coaching career, which he doesn’t see coming to an end any time soon.
“I’m not one to sit around the house,” Chester said. “Buford’s not a place you retire from, not a place you leave, all the people that surround me here. I don’t talk about the end. I don’t talk about when I get out. I enjoy every day. I guess when it gets to a point where you don’t enjoy it they say you know it’s time. But I don’t see that anywhere in the tunnel right now.”
The coach’s historic victory happened thanks to a brilliant pitching effort from Damien Brown. The junior pitched all seven innings for a three-hit shutout with a career-high 14 strikeouts. He walked two batters, improving to 2-3 on the season. No Etowah base runner got past second base.
“When he’s on, he’s electric and he was on tonight,” Chester said of Brown. “He’s just a prime example of someone who gets out there and the moment doesn’t get too big for him and he doesn’t get too big for the moment.”
Sophomore Cannon Goldin manufactured the game’s only run in the fifth inning when he followed a one-out single by stealing second and third base. The Etowah catcher’s throw was off target, which allowed Goldin to trot home for the game-winning run.
Bubba Coleman (2-for-3) led the Buford hitters, while Drew Avant (1-for-3) and Ayden Lockett (1-for-3) added hits.
Buford, now tied for first in Region 8-AAAAAAA with Dacula at 7-4, improves to 12-12 on the season. It returns to region play Monday to begin a three-game series with Collins Hill. Brandon Taliaferro and Nate Taylor drew one walk each.
