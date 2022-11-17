Class AAAAAAA State Playoffs, Second Round
Walton Raiders (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Daniel Brunner
Record: 9-2
Seed: No. 2
Last week: Beat South Forsyth 35-21
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 11-0
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 63-6
Buford wasn’t tested in its first Class AAAAAAA state playoff football game last week, rolling to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge.
The Wolves totaled 489 yards (368 rushing) thanks to a big effort from the offensive front of Ian Chandler, Wyles McCammon, Dale Green, Paul Mubenga, Devin Forrester, Jeremian Willingham, Eli McElwaney, Cooper Berry, Eddrick Houston and Hayden Bradley. Justice Haynes took advantage with 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only four carries — in addition to an 80-yard kickoff return — and Dylan Wittke completed 7 of 8 passes for 107 yards and a TD to Sam Harkness, who had two catches for 40 yards.
The output was more than enough for a Buford defense that held Peachtree Ridge to 81 yards on 38 offensive plays (minus-29 rushing, 110 passing). Devin Williams (two tackles, two pass breakups, one interception for TD), Houston (four tackles, one for loss, one sack, one QB pressure) and Tyshun White (two tackles, one interception) were among the unit’s standouts.
Peachtree Ridge couldn’t crack the Buford defense, and now it’s Walton’s turn. The Raiders’ prolific offense features one of the state’s top passers, as well as a 1,000-yard rusher.
Jeremy Hecklinski has completed 158 of 239 passes (66.1 percent) for 3,009 yards and 32 TDs, and running back Makari Bodiford has rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 scores. Four Raider receivers have more than 600 yards — Hunter Teal (41-811-3), Cameran Loyd (43-809-9), Wyatt Sonderman (35-676-10) and Ayden Jackson (25-617-9).
The high-powered offense will face a stingy Buford defense that has held six of its last seven opponents to seven points or less.
The Raiders slipped in their region opener, a 33-6 loss to North Cobb, and their only other loss was 44-41 to Mill Creek in the season-opening Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Peachtree TV
Last meeting: First meeting
Winner plays: Carrollton-Marietta winner
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
Recommended for you
There's a new holiday experience in Gwinnett this year as the Shine Light Show offers a drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field. Click for more.PHOTOS: Shine Light Show at Coolray Field
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.