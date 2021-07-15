River Wilson, a rising senior at Buford, committed Thursday to the U.S. Naval Academy football program.
Wilson, a 6-foot, 270-pound defensive lineman, has helped the Wolves to the past two state championships. His fumble recovery in overtime sealed Buford’s state finals win over Lee County last year. He had 33 tackles (six for losses), six quarterback pressures and a sack as a junior.
