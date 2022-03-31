20220324_155618.jpg

Rex Polly

Buford’s Rex Polly had a good showing in the USA Powerlifting High School National Championships in Chicago.

Polly, 16, placed seventh overall in the 198-pound class and took home a bronze medal in the bench press with his lift of 275 pounds. He also squatted 358 pounds and deadlifted 440 pounds.

