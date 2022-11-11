Buford’s Olivia Duncan and Caroline Stanton swept the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Softball Team selected by the region’s coaches.
Duncan was voted Pitcher of the Year, and Stanton was named Player of the Year. Duncan struck out 87 batters in 87 innings, and had a 1.61 ERA this season, and Stanton hit .425 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, a 1.013 slugging percentage and a 1.492 OPS. Stanton also was 11-0 as a pitcher with a 0.79 ERA.
The remainder of the all-region selections are as follows:
First Team
Ahmari Braden, Mountain View
Ari Davis, Mill Creek
Emily Digby, Dacula
Saige Herbst, Dacula
Olivia Howard, Dacula
Adrianna Martinez, Buford
Kam Munson, Collins Hill
Monroe Oglesby, Collins Hill
Mackenzie Pickens, Buford
Madison Pickens, Buford
Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek
Sydney Spayd, Dacula
Sarah Kate Sportsman, Mountain View
Second Team
Ava Brookshire, Mill Creek; Tavye Borders, Buford; Ari Cox-Cole, Mill Creek; Kayla Dozier, Dacula; Bria Finley, Mountain View; Lani Johnson, Dacula; Mi’Shon King, Collins Hill; Lana Moore, Collins Hill; Izzy Rettiger, Buford; Zara Rowell, Central Gwinnett; Rylie Smith, Mountain View; Emily Stern, Dacula; Bella Sullivan, Collins Hill, Emma Grace Williams, Buford
