Before finding her way to volleyball, Mikayla Hayden couldn’t avoid the question tall girls must deal with — do you play basketball?
Hayden, now a 6-foot senior at Buford, never played that sport, even though her height as a youngster brought up requests to give it a shot.
“Multiple times people tried to talk me into it,” Hayden said. “I think it’s too aggressive.”
Instead of basketball, her sport of choice for seven years was ice skating and theater on ice. She picked it up from her cousin, who served as her first coach, while she lived in Colorado. When her family moved to Virginia for a year, then to Georgia as a 7-year-old, she kept up with ice skating.
“I just kept doing it even when we moved, but it gets hard to do when you get tall,” Hayden said. “You keep growing and your whole gravity has changed. You don’t see a lot of super tall ice skaters.”
Hayden also felt better suited for a team sport instead of an individual one, which also played a role in giving up competitive ice skating. Her time on the ice now is limited to skating with her impressed friends for fun.
“I just do a couple of spins,” she said. “I’m not really jumping anymore.”
She does plenty of jumping in her main sport, though.
Hayden has been a star for Buford’s volleyball team since her freshman season, helping the Wolves to the state championship last season. She had offers from top college volleyball programs before committing to California Berkeley, where the 3.9 GPA student is considering a molecular biology major to work in genetics and genetic therapy.
She chose the Golden Bears over Maryland, Auburn, Arkansas and others.
“I love their academics,” Hayden said of Cal. “I wanted to go to a high academic school and they have the major I’m looking for. Their campus fits everything I’m looking for. I wanted to be in a city, but I still wanted a campus that has culture. And the coaches and the team have good chemistry.”
The rise to high school standout and college recruit happened pretty quickly for Hayden given her late start in volleyball. Her mother, Corin Hayden, played college volleyball at Missouri Western, but she didn’t force the sport on her daughter at a young age.
Hayden played volleyball with her mother on occasion before joining her middle school team as a 12-year-old and learning the basics of the sport. After a year with Atlanta Extreme as a 13-year-old, she joined her current club, A5, and began to see volleyball as her future.
“My first year playing A5, I got an email from (the University of) Georgia (volleyball program) and I was like, ‘Wait, this can actually be a real thing?” Hayden said of college volleyball. “Then I got kind of serious about it and wanted to play in college.”
After enrolling at Buford as a freshman, Hayden made an immediate impact, earning all-county and all-region honors for a Final Four team. She was all-county and all-region again as a sophomore, as well as honorable mention all-state, after posting 299 kills (.404 hitting percentage) with 54 blocks and 53 aces for another state semifinal team.
She shared Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year honors with Hebron Christian’s Malia Fisher as a junior, a reward for fueling Buford’s run to the Class AAAAAA state championship.
“(Hayden) has gotten a lot of recognition, but as a younger player I didn’t feel like she was getting the recognition she deserved,” Buford head coach Hadli Daniels said. “As a freshman, she came in and was a huge impact player for us. Since then, she’s obviously gotten a lot better, quicker. Every year she comes back and we’re amazed at how much better she’s gotten.
“We had our scrimmage the other night and we were looking at each other and going, ‘I think she’s hitting even better than she was last year,’ which is saying something. She’s just a flawless player who makes it look so easy, so steady. She’s always been that player for us. She’s always been quiet. She’s a quiet leader and leads by example. We knew she was special as a freshman. She’s just quiet, and so sometimes people didn’t recognize her. But they do now. They do now.”
While vocal leadership hasn’t always been at the forefront, Hayden has made that an emphasis this season as a senior. She hopes her play and guidance help the Wolves to another state championship.
“I think it’s just about making sure we keep that same momentum we had last year and I think we’ll be pretty successful this year,” Hayden said.
Daniels knows her star player will do her part.
“Mikayla’s always led by example on the court, but now she’s starting to get more vocal and you can see her working with the younger players and helping everyone to gel, that part is fun for us to watch to see that kind of growth,” Daniels said. “You see their talent getting better, but she’s really stepping into her leadership role nicely this year. … I’m really blessed to have her. I tend to get talented players come through, but she’s just the complete package for me as far as attitude. She’s definitely a coach’s player. She does what you ask, never complains, never has an attitude, works hard all the time. As a coach, she’s a dream player.”
