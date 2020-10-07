Buford’s Mikayla Hayden was named player of the year on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Volleyball Team, released Tuesday by the league’s coaches.
Dacula’s Jason Berube was voted as coach of the year.
Hayden was joined on the all-region team by fellow Wolves standouts Ashley Sturzoiu, Grace Adams and Macy Upshaw. Dacula’s all-region selections were Arissa Shepherd, Anna Beth Stokes and Kaya Gusaeff.
Lanier’s MyAhn Byrd and Cameron Davis also made the team, as did Central Gwinnett’s Nehemiah Jinks and Shiloh’s Temitola Ibisanmi.
