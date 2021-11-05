urgent Buford's Matthew Canavan commits to Anderson From Staff Reports Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buford logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buford junior Matthew Canavan committed Thursday to the Anderson University (S.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Canavan was a first-team all-county selection at goalie last season as a sophomore. Recommended for you +101 100 best American horror movies of all time Looking for thrills and chills this October? Using data compiled from They Shoot Zombies, Don’t They?, Stacker counts down the 100 best American horror movies of all time. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 