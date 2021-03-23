Buford junior Malik Spencer committed Monday to the Michigan State University football program.
Spencer, a safety prospect, has played linebacker on the Wolves’ back-to-back state championships the last two seasons. He had 44 tackles (28 solos, four for losses), five sacks and two interceptions in 2020.
He is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 50 player in Georgia in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
