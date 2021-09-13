urgent Buford's Kiana Polk commits to Coppin State From Staff Reports Sep 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kiana Polk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buford senior Kiana Polk committed to the Coppin State University (Md.) volleyball program over the weekend. Polk has been a key player for the Wolves during her career, helping Buford to the Class AAAAAA state championship last season as a junior. Recommended for you +74 Top country song from the year you graduated high school Stacker compiled the top country song from the year you graduated high school based on data from Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 