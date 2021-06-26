LMP10989a.jpg

Buford's Josiah Wyatt reacts after tackling Douglas County's Kobe Harris for a loss on Friday night in the first round of the AAAAAA Playoffs. (Photo: David McGregor)

Josiah Wyatt, a rising senior at Buford, committed Saturday to the Appalachian State University football program.

Wyatt is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end who has helped the Wolves to state championships the past two seasons. He had 36 tackles (nine for losses), six sacks and 11 quarterback pressures as a junior.

