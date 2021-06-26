Josiah Wyatt, a rising senior at Buford, committed Saturday to the Appalachian State University football program.
Wyatt is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end who has helped the Wolves to state championships the past two seasons. He had 36 tackles (nine for losses), six sacks and 11 quarterback pressures as a junior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.