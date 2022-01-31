urgent Buford's Japhet Mubenga chooses Murray State From Staff Reports Jan 31, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buford’s Japhet Mubenga reacts after sacking Langston Hughes’ Prentiss Noland on Friday night in the Class AAAAAA state finals. David McGregor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buford senior Japhet Mubenga committed Monday to the Murray State University (Ky.) football program. Mubenga is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end who helped the Wolves to their third straight state championship in 2021. Recommended for you +42 Black artists music wouldn't be the same without Stacker takes a look at Black artists music wouldn’t be the same without, from Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Tupac Shakur. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 