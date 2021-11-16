x_KEN3297.jpg
Buford's Jackson Rhodes (18) takes a shot on goal and scores during Thursday’s game played at Buford High School. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Buford senior Jackson Rhodes committed Tuesday to the University of Mary Washington (Va.) men’s lacrosse program.

Rhodes was a third-team all-county selection at attack last season.

