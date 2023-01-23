_S8Q9639.JPG

Buford's Eli McElwaney (10) prior to a 2022 game against Mill Creek in Buford.

 David McGregor

Buford senior Eli McElwaney committed Monday to Tufts University (Mass.), where he will play football and baseball.

McElwaney, a tight end in football, was Buford’s Academic Athlete of the Year from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last season. He is a third baseman and right-handed pitcher in baseball.

