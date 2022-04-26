Buford’s Dean Kingsley and Lanier’s Jaelyn Smith earned the top honors on the All Region 8-AAAAAA Tennis Team, voted on by the region’s coaches.
Kingsley was selected as the 8-AAAAAA Boys Player of the Year, while the 8-AAAAAA Girls Player of the Year honor went to Smith.
Buford’s girls swept the three singles spots on the all-region first team with Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson. The Wolves also had two boys make the first team, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe.
Lanier’s Jake Cranor also earned first-team all-region honors for the boys.
The boys second team included Dacula’s Mims Mobley, and the girls second team featured Lanier’s Barbara Oviedo. Dacula put two boys, Hoang Vu and Jacob Jenkins on the honorable mention list, while the girls honorable mention selections included Lanier’s Presley Wilmont and Dacula’s Ericka Knightly.
Buford also claimed all four spots on the all-region first team in doubles, including the boys teams of Brent Sherman and Miller Troutt, and Matthew Maurer and Luke Clark. The Wolves’ first-team girls doubles teams were Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards, and Marigrace Crossett and Abigail Foretic.
Lanier had both girls second-team doubles pairings — Madison Doris and Allie Burgbacher, and Molly Sims and Ashley Burgbacher. Dacula’s Logan Mobely and Vincent Nguyen earned boys second-team acclaim in doubles.
