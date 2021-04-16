Buford’s Dean Kingsley and Lanier’s Jaelyn Smith were named players of the year on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Tennis Team, announced this week by the league’s coaches.
Buford’s Sean Gilbert, whose teams swept the region titles, was named coach of the year.
Lanier’s Jake Cranor (first team), Buford’s James Troutt (second team), Dacula’s Ken Bui (honorable mention), Lanier’s Nathan Donaldson (honorable mention) and Lanier’s Warrick Yoo (honorable mention) were honored in boys singles. Buford’s Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller were boys first team in doubles, while teammates Grayson Gilbert and Brent Sherman made the second team in doubles. Lanier’s Corey Bennett and Harrison Findlay received honorable mention acclaim in doubles.
Dacula singles players Kayla Bui (first team) and Ella Xiong (honorable mention) earned girls honors, while Buford’s Taylor Aycock (second team) and Callie Perkins (honorable mention) also were recognized in singles. The first-team girls doubles team was Buford’s Kennedy Deloach and Taylor Ryzcek, while teammates Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer made the honorable mention list in doubles. Lanier’s Madison Doris and Allie Burgbacher also took honorable mention honors in doubles.
