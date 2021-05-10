Gwinnett lacrosse was represented well on the list of DiVarsity all-star honors for the 2021 high school season.
Buford’s Courtney Martin earned one of the top awards as Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA Girls Student-Athlete of the Year. Martin was joined on the girls all-star list by teammates Jordan Garrison and Jordyn Olivo, Brookwood’s Aja Thomas and Wesleyan’s Annabelle Lawson and Anna Rae Copeland. Wesleyan’s Anna Myrick is one of the all-star coaches.
The boys all-star selections included Mill Creek’s Jack Miller and Lanier’s Jack Goldstein.
Those selected as all-stars are eligible for the Georgia High School All-Star Lacrosse Games, scheduled for May 22 at Sprayberry High School.
