Buford senior Caleb Archer committed Saturday to the Elon University (N.C.) football program.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound offensive lineman helped the Wolves to state championships the last two years. He earned the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s Kevin Maloof Award for the player who puts the team above himself, and also was a first-team, All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection. He also maintains a 3.9 GPA.
