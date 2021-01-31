Buford senior Boyd Farmer committed Sunday to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte football program.
Farmer earned first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA honors and was named honorable mention all-county last season after helping the Wolves to their second straight state title. He had five interceptions as a senior.
