BUFORD — Georgia’s most successful high school football program of the past 20 years overwhelmed the state’s all-time best early in Friday night’s game at Tom Riden Stadium.
In the first meeting of traditional powers Buford and Valdosta, the host Wolves scored on their first play, got a pick-six on Valdosta’s first possession and rolled to a 45-26 victory in the Class AAAAAA semifinals. The early scoring blitz led to a 31-0 halftime lead, and a 45-14 lead with five minutes left before the Wildcats scored twice late with the help of an onside kick.
Buford’s quest for its 13th state championship heads to the Dec. 29 state finals, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Georgia State against Lee County, while Valdosta’s search for state title No. 25 will have to wait another year. Lee defeated Westlake 35-14 in Friday’s other AAAAAA semifinal.
The Wolves, last year's AAAAA state champions, are now a win away from a title after moving up a classification.
“Every semifinal is big,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of beating Valdosta. “Every time you get to play for something special like this it’s huge. It was fun regardless of who we played and it was fun to finally get to play that program.”
Buford (12-1) won its 12th straight game, all 12 in dominant fashion after a season-opening loss to North Cobb. With less than three minutes gone in the second quarter Friday, the Wolves already led 28-0.
“That’s what we preached about all week, starting fast, starting fast, starting fast,” Buford’s Tommy Beuglas said. “Get on them fast and don’t quit. The energy of starting fast is what really set the tone for us.”
The Wolves scored on the game’s first offensive play, a 76-yard touchdown from Dylan Wittke to Jake Pope on a play-action pass.
“We’ve been starting fast week in and week out,” Pope said. “It was nothing new for us. We know when we start fast, it puts them on their heels.”
The pass play worked perfectly when Pope got behind the Valdosta defense and Wittke hit him in stride and sent the home fans into a frenzy.
“We had (the play) in our script as far as the first couple of plays, we just didn’t know if we were going to do it right away or not,” Appling said. “We just felt like it was an opportunity and we needed something big to happen early, so we did that.”
Another big thing happened moments later.
Valdosta (7-5) drove to the Buford 33-yard line on the ensuing possession, but Josiah Wyatt, who had a sack moments earlier, batted a third-down pass in the air and Beuglas grabbed the interception, then raced 70 yards for a quick 14-0 lead with barely three minutes gone in the first quarter.
From there, the first-half avalanche of scoring was on.
“I just came up because I thought the quarterback was going to scramble,” Beuglas said. “Then I saw Josiah bat it away, so I picked it and had to go run with it. … At about the 30, I got a little tired. I thought I might not take it (all the way), but I pushed through and I got it there.”
After those scores, Valdosta head coach Rush Propst opted to for a fourth-and-1 from his own 29-yard line, but a quarterback sneak got stuffed by the Wolves’ defense, setting up a 33-yard TD run by Victor Venn for a 21-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter. A long Buford drive that extended from the first quarter into the second ended with Venn’s 13-yard scoring run and a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Venn finished with 14 rushes for 142 yards and three TDs.
Alejandro Mata added a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 31-0 halftime lead. It was set up by a Ryland Gandy fumble recovery.
“It was a big start,” Appling said. “I wish we could have finished that way, too. We just gave up some silly things. We had some different guys in the game. We were trying to change and make adjustments on the sideline for what they were doing and we just didn’t execute well. That’s on everybody, coaches and kids.”
The second half wasn't nearly as impressive for the Wolves.
Valdosta scored in four plays to open the third quarter with a 52-yard TD pass from Amari Jones to Tajh Sanders, but Buford answered right back with a six-play scoring drive capped by Venn’s 6-yard scoring run. Venn had a 48-yard run to set up that score.
The Wildcats’ Jones and Sanders connected for a 35-yard TD on the next possession to trim the deficit to 38-14. Another long Buford drive early in the fourth quarter sapped 5 minutes, 55 seconds off the clock, and put the hosts up 45-14 on Gabe Ervin’s 3-yard TD run with 5:02 left. Ervin had 20 carries for 89 yards, and C.J. Clinkscales added seven rushes for 49 yards.
Valdosta scored again on Jones’ 31-yard pass to Sanders with 3:06 left, quickly converted an onside kick and got a 46-yard TD pass from Jones to Aalah Brown after a Buford defender fell down. Those scores made the final score look more respectable, but Buford’s first-half surge was way too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
“Playing them for the first time, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Pope said. “But we worked hard all week, watched film and you see the results. It was a great win.”
Valdosta 0 0 14 12 - 26
Buford 21 10 7 7 - 45
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Jake Pope 76 pass from Dylan Wittke (Alejandro Mata kick) 11:41
Buford: Tommy Beuglas 70 interception return (Mata kick) 8:55
Buford: Victor Venn 33 run (Mata kick) 6:30
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Venn 13 run (Mata kick) 9:11
Buford: Mata 34 FG, 1:53
THIRD QUARTER
Valdosta: Tajh Sanders 52 pass from Amari Jones (Angel Martinez kick) 10:51
Buford: Venn 6 run (Mata kick) 8:04
Valdosta: Sanders 35 pass from Jones (Martinez kick) 4:57
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Gabe Ervin 3 run (Mata kick) 5:02
Valdosta: Sanders 36 pass from Jones (kick failed) 3:06
Valdosta: Aalah Brown 46 pass from Jones (pass failed) 2:55
Valdosta Buford
First downs 15 20
Rushes-yards 30-143 45-297
Passing yards 301 117
Comp-Att-INT 16-26-1 5-11-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Valdosta: Terrell Denson 15-79; Jones 13-61; Kaleb Robinson 2-3. Buford: Venn 14-142; Ervin 20-89; C.J. Clinkscales 7-49; Wittke 2-19; Ashton Daniels 1-0; Team 1-(minus-2).
PASSING — Valdosta: Jones 16-26-1, 301. Buford: Wittke 2-3-0, 86; Daniels 3-8-0, 31.
RECEIVING — Valdosta: Sanders 9-148; Brown 6-148; Javonte Sherman 1-5. Buford: Pope 1-76; Boyd Farmer 1-14; Eli Parks 1-10; Amari Wansley 1-10; Caden Williams 1-7.
