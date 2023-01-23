ATLANTA — Buford and Wesleyan fared well at Saturday’s 52nd Metro Swimming and Diving Invitational.
The Wesleyan boys were third with 97.5 points, trailing only Westminster (126) and Marist (207.5). Buford’s boys took fifth at 85.
Wesleyan was sixth in the girls standings at 72, while Buford was ninth at 44.
One of the girls meet’s top performers was Wesleyan sophomore Hattie Wasmuth, who won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 7.45 seconds and won the 500 freestyle in 5:09.29.
Buford’s Ben Irwin was the boys 100 butterfly champion in 48.16, and also took first in the 100 backstroke at 48.42.
Wesleyan’s other top performers were Vivian Hosier (fifth, girls 50 free, eighth, 100 free), Caroline Stewart (eighth, girls 100 breaststroke), Abbey Suits (seventh, girls diving), Ray Homan (fifth, boys 100 free), J.J. Neeb (seventh, boys 50 free), David Ohayon (fourth, boys 500 free), Max Perry (second, boys 50 free and fourth, 100 free), Henry Wasmuth (sixth, boys 200 free and fifth, 100 fly) and Paul Weidle (eighth, boys 50 free).
Buford also got top performances from Riley Smith (sixth, girls 50 free), McKinlee Taulbee (eighth, girls diving), Olivia West (seventh, girls 100 free) and Collier Johnson (boys 100 breaststroke, 1:02.87).
