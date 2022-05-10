WARNER ROBINS — Buford’s baseball team split games with defending Class AAAAAA state champion Houston County on Monday, setting up Game 3 Tuesday for a spot in the Final Four.
The Wolves won the opener 4-2, and fell 7-6 in the nightcap.
Jackson Gaspard pitched a complete game for the win in Game 1, striking out five. Brant Baughcum went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Riley Stanford had two hits, including a homer, to lead the Buford offense in the opening game. Baughcum and Stanford hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning for a 2-0 lead, but Houston tied the score in the bottom half of the inning.
Baughcum’s RBI single in the seventh restored the lead, and Kaden Martin tacked on an insurance run with a sacrifice fly.
In the nightcap, Buford gave up five runs in the second inning to fall behind 6-3. The visitors rallied to tie the score in the sixth, but Houston surged back ahead with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.
Parker Walsh, Baughcum, Martin and Stanford had multi-hit efforts in Game 2, and Martin, Stanford, Stan Zagrodnik, Carson King and Gaspard (two RBIs) drove in runs.
