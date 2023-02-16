Buford’s Ava Grace Watson and Mill Creek’s Trajen Greco, both juniors, headlined the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Basketball Teams voted on by the league’s coaches.

Watson was Girls Player of the Year, while Greco was Boys Player of the Year. The Coach of the Year awards went to Courtney Harris of the Central Gwinnett girls and Matt Welch of the Mill Creek boys.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.