Buford's Ashyia Willis drives to the basket in a Jan. 19 game against Lanier.

Buford’s Ashyia Willis and Lanier’s Andrew McConnell were voted Region 8-AAAAAA players of the year by the league’s basketball coaches.

Both Willis and McConnell led their teams to titles in last week’s 8-AAAAAA Tournament. Shiloh’s Kim Rivers was boys coach of the year, while Habersham Central’s Bill Bradley was girls coach of the year.

The other all-region selections are as follows:

BOYS

All-Region Team

Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula

Malachi Dooley, Habersham

Bryce Pittman, Habersham

Jaquan Hawkins, Central Gwinnett

Wyatt Fricks, Winder-Barrow

Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, Winder-Barrow

Tim Loud, Winder-Barrow

Makai Vassell, Lanier

Iajah Phillips, Lanier

Jaylon Taylor, Buford

Caleb Blackwell, Buford

Devon Barnes, Shiloh

Trevon Payton, Shiloh

Honorable Mention

Bryce Wilson, Dacula; Gabe Omoregie, Dacula; Nasir Griffin, Shiloh; Seryl Slater, Shiloh

GIRLS

All-Region Team

Philli King, Shiloh

Joy Harris, Central Gwinnett

Keonna Hamler, Winder-Barrow

Kiona Lindsay, Winder-Barrow

Renasha Benjamin, Lanier

Karina Lopez, Lanier

Lazaria Spearman, Dacula

Addie Penick, Habersham

Taylor Wade, Habersham

Ava Grace Watson, Buford

Blair Wallis, Buford

Sara Viti, Buford

Honorable Mention

Haneefat Adanijo, Dacula; Mekera Standridge, Dacula; Zarvione Chase, Shiloh; Zayjah Knight, Shiloh; Sierra Driessen, Central Gwinnett; Kyia Barrett, Habersham; Nykeria Brown, Habersham; Abbi Perkins, Buford; Tatum Ozment, Buford; Tamori Plantin, Buford; Kiara Johnson, Lanier

