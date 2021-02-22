Buford’s Ashyia Willis and Lanier’s Andrew McConnell were voted Region 8-AAAAAA players of the year by the league’s basketball coaches.
Both Willis and McConnell led their teams to titles in last week’s 8-AAAAAA Tournament. Shiloh’s Kim Rivers was boys coach of the year, while Habersham Central’s Bill Bradley was girls coach of the year.
The other all-region selections are as follows:
BOYS
All-Region Team
Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula
Malachi Dooley, Habersham
Bryce Pittman, Habersham
Jaquan Hawkins, Central Gwinnett
Wyatt Fricks, Winder-Barrow
Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, Winder-Barrow
Tim Loud, Winder-Barrow
Makai Vassell, Lanier
Iajah Phillips, Lanier
Jaylon Taylor, Buford
Caleb Blackwell, Buford
Devon Barnes, Shiloh
Trevon Payton, Shiloh
Honorable Mention
Bryce Wilson, Dacula; Gabe Omoregie, Dacula; Nasir Griffin, Shiloh; Seryl Slater, Shiloh
GIRLS
All-Region Team
Philli King, Shiloh
Joy Harris, Central Gwinnett
Keonna Hamler, Winder-Barrow
Kiona Lindsay, Winder-Barrow
Renasha Benjamin, Lanier
Karina Lopez, Lanier
Lazaria Spearman, Dacula
Addie Penick, Habersham
Taylor Wade, Habersham
Ava Grace Watson, Buford
Blair Wallis, Buford
Sara Viti, Buford
Honorable Mention
Haneefat Adanijo, Dacula; Mekera Standridge, Dacula; Zarvione Chase, Shiloh; Zayjah Knight, Shiloh; Sierra Driessen, Central Gwinnett; Kyia Barrett, Habersham; Nykeria Brown, Habersham; Abbi Perkins, Buford; Tatum Ozment, Buford; Tamori Plantin, Buford; Kiara Johnson, Lanier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.