BUFORD — Prescription glasses used to be the norm for Ashley Sturzoiu.
The Buford senior began her volleyball career wearing them, and the situation wasn’t ideal for such an intense sport.
“They were regular glasses, so they would fall off, they would break, they would mess up — because they’re regular, every day glasses,” she said. “I can’t wear contacts. Contacts are supposed to fit your eyes, but mine don’t. They’re always moving and blurry, so I had to wear glasses.”
During a 13-year-old tournament, Sturzoiu and her family found a solution.
“A girl at a tournament I was at, she had glasses, like construction workers have protective glasses, almost that kind of thing,” Sturzoiu said. “I thought those would be a lot better than regular glasses. So we talked to her mom and figured out where she got them from. So we went to an eyeglass store and they had Oakley sunglasses and we asked if we could do this with clear lenses and prescription and they were like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ It just went from there. I’ve been wearing Oakleys ever since.”
From there, her brand was born. Her Oakleys are a fixture, the only change coming when she switches the side colors out.
The pronunciation of her last name may get butchered regularly — it’s stir-zoy-you — but it’s easy to remember “Goggles,” the nickname many know her by. The name on her Twitter account for years has been “Ashley Sturzoiu #15 (Goggles),” clear proof she embraces the persona.
“A lot of people don’t know my name, she’s the girl with glasses or goggles, whatever her name is,” Sturzoiu said. “If I don’t wear them and I walk around, some people don’t know who I am. They’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you.’”
The Oakleys also make her an easy target of opposing fans, but the chants don’t bother her.
“Student sections try to (bother me), they call me four eyes or whatever, and obviously they’re saying it to insult me, but I don’t really care," she said. "I’ve heard worse. They’re kind of my brand. You can say what you want about them. I don’t really care.”
Those taunts don’t end up having the desired effect on Sturzoiu’s play.
“She’s got no problem with anyone calling her Goggles, she’s proud of that,” Buford volleyball coach Christina Lecoeuvre said. “That’s her staple. Back when she started playing, she’s always worn them. Fans will always mock her from the stands, and I’m like, ‘You shouldn’t do that. You’re just motivating her even more. Watch out.’”
While her choice of eyeware makes her stand out, so does her play on the court. The Mississippi State commitment has been a force the previous three seasons for the Wolves’ dominant program, which has won state championships the past two seasons.
As a junior, she had 315 kills, 255 digs and 35 aces, was named first-team all-state and was Gwinnett’s Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year while sharing the attacking load with 2022 Buford grad Mikayla Hayden, now a freshman at California. It was Sturzoiu’s third straight season as a starter and impact player.
“I won’t forget the first time (Sturzoiu) walked into the gym as a freshman,” Lecoeuvre said. “We kind of knew she was coming and we said, ‘Alright, we’ll see what this girl’s about.’ The first time she went up and ripped one, I was like, ‘This girl’s the real deal.’ She’s been the real deal since. She’s been a varsity starter all four years and plays all around, outside and back row.
"I asked a couple of her teammates how they would describe her and they said, ‘Confident, encouraging leader,’ which she is. She not only leads by example but she’s also one of those people who rallies the troops and is a playmaker. She’s got that gumption. She’s got that internal drive to want to constantly get better every single practice. Probably one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever coached.”
Sturzoiu's development has soared over the years since she found the sport after watching her Romanian-born parents — her mother moved to the U.S. at 11 and her father at 18 — play with fellow church members at Bogan Park. She wanted to play with them, but was too young at the time. Not long after, she heard about volleyball classes at a gym where her brother played basketball.
“I begged my mom to let me play volleyball and it went from there,” she said.
Over time, she grew from a player who couldn’t serve over the net from the 10-foot mark into one of the state’s most feared hitters.
“When I moved to A5 for my first club season, that 13s season, I loved it,” Sturzoiu said. “I was in the gym every single day. That I think is what made my hitting where it is today and made me as a player. When you’re playing something every single day and you go into it with the intention of, ‘Okay, today I’m going to get better at this. Today I’m going to get better at this.’ Over time, it just makes you an overall well-rounded player. That’s definitely when my hitting got a lot better. The improvement was crazy just because I was doing it every day.”
The work fueled her play in club volleyball and during her successful career so far at Buford, in addition to opening up a spot to play volleyball in the Southeastern Conference at Mississippi State. She wants to play pro volleyball overseas after college, but is equally excited about playing in college. She plans to graduate early and enroll at Mississippi State in January, giving her a jump on college academics and volleyball work as she fights for a starting spot as a freshman.
“I love (Mississippi State’s) coaching staff. They’re just great people,” Sturzoiu said. “When you’re going away somewhere for four years and you’re not going to have your family there, that’s important. I love the way the coaches love the program and genuinely care about each and every player. Obviously, playing Power Five volleyball was great and it’s kind of close to home, so my parents can come to watch. I just loved everything about it. Everyone said you’ll know once you get somewhere and it just felt right there.”
Before she steps to that level, Sturzoiu wants to lead Buford to another big season. The Wolves jump to the AAAAAAA level this season, making their path to the state title even more challenging.
“At first we were a little nervous (going into AAAAAAA) because it was an unknown,” Sturzoiu said. “Now we’re kind of excited about playing bigger schools, bigger teams. I think we’ll hold our own.”
The return of Sturzoiu, part of a five-player senior class, should make the jump up a classification more bearable.
“Being a senior now, you have to set an example, not only for the team, but we tell them to also set an example for the younger girls,” Lecoeuvre said. “We’re really trying to get more involved in the middle school program, with the JV program and even at kids camp, the girls just look up to her. They’ve watched her play for four years and just be able to meet her, see her and see how humble she is with everything has been really good. Obviously, she’s still our playmaker on the court and also she’s the person who kind of helps hold the team together in a lead by example kind of way.”
Super Six Volleyball photo shoot with Buford senior and Mississippi State commitment Ashley Sturzoiu.
