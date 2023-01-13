©Dale Zanine 2022_07_26 00084.jpg

Buford's Ashley Sturzoiu will play college volleyball at Mississippi State.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Gatorade announced Friday that Buford senior Ashley Sturzoiu is the 2022-23 Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year.

Sturzoiu is the second Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Buford High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Sturzoiu as Georgia’s best high school volleyball player.

Recommended for you