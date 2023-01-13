Gatorade announced Friday that Buford senior Ashley Sturzoiu is the 2022-23 Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year.
Sturzoiu is the second Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Buford High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Sturzoiu as Georgia’s best high school volleyball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Sturzoiu joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including Lexi Sun (2016-17, Santa Fe Christian School, Calif.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb.), Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.) and April Ross (1999-00, Newport Harbor High School, Calif.).
The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Wolves to a 38-5 record and the Class AAAAAAA state championship this past season, the program’s first in Georgia's largest classification after winning back-to-back AAAAAA state titles the previous two seasons. Sturzoiu recorded 487 kills, a .457 kill percentage, 302 digs, 71 aces and 20 blocks on her way to being named MaxPreps Georgia Player of the Year. She was also the state’s VolleyballMag Player of the Year, a MaxPreps First-Team All-American and Gwinnett County Player of the Year by the coaches and the Daily Post.
Sturzoiu has volunteered locally helping to package Thanksgiving meals for the needy, and helped raise money for the less fortunate during the holiday season. She also has donated her time as a youth volleyball coach during the summertime.
“She has always had a huge arm and she definitely uses it well,” Duluth head coach Brett Goblisch said of Sturzoiu. “She does a great job of never letting up. Even if she isn’t having the best day swinging, she is going to keep swinging. It is very tough to defend since it’s coming at you so quickly.”
Sturzoiu has maintained a 3.7 GPA in the classroom. Taking advantage of NCAA early signing rules, Sturzoiu inked a financial-aid agreement that paved the way for her to enroll at Mississippi State University, where she will play volleyball.
Sturzoiu joins recent Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Players of the Year Cheridyn Leverette (2021-22, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy), Ngozi Iloh (2020-21, McIntosh High School), Savannah Bray (2019-20, Etowah High School), and Gabby Gonzales (2018-19, Walton High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport.
