urgent Buford's Andrew McMurry commits to Mercer From Staff Reports Sep 1, 2021 Buford senior Andrew McMurry committed Tuesday to the Mercer University baseball program. McMurry is an infielder/outfielder who helped the Wolves to the state playoffs and a national ranking as a junior. 