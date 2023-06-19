image1.jpeg

Aiya Webb

Buford’s Aiya Webb had a national runner-up finish in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field meet in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Webb, competing for ATL Zoom, earned All-American honors in the high jump at 5 feet, 9 1/4 inches, the seventh-highest mark ever for a Georgia high school girl.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.