Buford’s fastpitch softball program swept the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Softball Team voted on by the league’s coaches.
The Wolves’ Abbi Perkins was selected as player of the year, and teammate Emma Grace Williams was pitcher of the year. Buford’s first-team selections were Olivia Duncan, Emma Castorri, Taylor Malvin, Mackenzie Pickens, Emmy Hall and Madison Pickens.
Dacula’s first-team players were Sydney Boulware, Emily Digby and Lani Johnson. The Falcons’ Maia Mumpfield and Michaela Hawkins were on the second team.
Lanier’s Lauren Cothern and Alissa Miner made the first team, while the Longhorns also had Samantha Fadely on the second team and Sara Byrum and Carly Forrester on honorable mention. Shiloh’s Delaynie Hollis and Sydney Ford were on the second team.
