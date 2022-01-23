BRUNSWICK — Buford’s wrestling team repeated as the Class AAAAAA State Duals champion Saturday with a convincing 48-23 win over Valdosta in the finals.
The Wolves dominated all three of their matches Saturday, beginning with a 66-15 win over Lassiter in the quarterfinals. They followed it up with a 72-6 win over Creekview in the semifinals.
Buford won the first two rounds of state duals the previous weekend, beating Kennesaw Mountain 81-0 in the first round and South Effingham 66-6 in the second round. Its performance was just as good Saturday in the final three rounds.
The Wolves' state championship was the program's eighth since 2014 in the duals and traditional tournaments.
“We beat Valdosta in the finals, but they had strong and tough kids,” Buford coach Tom Beuglas said. “Our guys have wrestled a really tough schedule and I think that has paid off. We got off to a good start in the finals and once we got the momentum we never gave it back. We are very proud of our guys’ efforts. It was a great team win.”
Buford won six of the first seven matches in the finals, including pins by Talen Thompson at 152 pounds, Grayson Santee at 160 and Aaron Riner at 182. Tyler Henley (technical fall, 16-1 at 132), Gavin Pope (major decision, 11-1 at 138) and Conor McCloskey (10-3 win at 170).
Trelain Maddox scored a pin at 220, Rylan Ibold won by pin at 106 and Kieron McCormack added a pin at 113 to finish off the win over Valdosta.
Mill Creek takes fourth
SUWANEE — After dropping its quarterfinal match Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA State Duals at Lambert, Mill Creek rallied back to place fourth.
The Hawks lost 39-35 to Colquitt County in its first match Saturday, but rebounded for victories over Lowndes (39-36) and North Paulding (39-36). They lost 42-40 to West Forsyth in the third-place match.
