BUFORD — Buford’s wrestling team posted two victories Saturday, and advanced to the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAAA Duals state tournament.
The Wolves beat Carrollton 54-18 and topped Sequoyah 47-22. They move on to the remainder of the AAAAAA competition, scheduled for Jan. 30 at Lassiter.
Dacula lost 67-12 to Alexander in its opening match of sectional prelims, while Lanier lost 61-18 to South Paulding in its first match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.