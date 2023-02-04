FoJZHn0WYAEtHk9.jpeg
Special Photo

SUWANEE — Buford outlasted Mill Creek on Saturday to win the Region 8-AAAAAAA Traditional wrestling championship.

The Wolves finished with 283.5 points, and Mill Creek was second at 255.5. Mountain View took third at 131, followed by Collins Hill (fourth, 106), Dacula (fifth, 76) and Central Gwinnett (sixth, 12.5).

Recommended for you