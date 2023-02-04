SUWANEE — Buford outlasted Mill Creek on Saturday to win the Region 8-AAAAAAA Traditional wrestling championship.
The Wolves finished with 283.5 points, and Mill Creek was second at 255.5. Mountain View took third at 131, followed by Collins Hill (fourth, 106), Dacula (fifth, 76) and Central Gwinnett (sixth, 12.5).
Buford’s D.J. Clarke (43-5) won the 106-pound championship with an 18-3 technical fall over Mill Creek’s Teequavius Mills (36-10), while Mill Creek’s Antonio Mills (40-1) took the 113 championship with a pin of Buford’s Rylan Ibold (27-10). Buford’s Ty Gentry (37-18) claimed the 120 title with a 3-1 decision over Mill Creek’s Ryan Perry.
At 126, Buford’s Maddox McArthur (41-8) won by forfeit over Mill Creek’s Blue Stiffler (28-6), and Mill Creek’s Amantee Mills (41-2) pinned Buford’s Kieron McCormack (38-12) at 132. Drew Gorman (43-1) gave Buford a champion at 138 with a 17-2 technical fall against Collins Hill’s Christopher Garcia (20-5).
Mill Creek’s Banks Bitterman (32-11) edged Buford’s Gavin Pope (43-11) 2-0 in the 144 finals, and Buford’s J.T. McCullough (32-14) was first at 150 with a pin over Mountain View’s Parker Tullis. At 157, Mill Creek’s Jaheim Mills (33-6) won a 16-5 major decision over Buford’s Jackson Prehar (6-6) for the championship.
Mill Creek’s Dominic Bambinelli (43-0) stayed perfect on his way to winning the 165 title with a 21-6 technical fall against Buford’s Grayson Santee (32-8). Buford’s Conor McCloskey (21-2) was the 175 champion with a pin of Mill Creek’s John Boratyn (27-10), and the Wolves’ Aaron Riner (40-10) was first at 190 with a pin of Dacula’s Jiovany Ganthier (25-9).
Mountain View got region champions in the two biggest weight classes. Lex Hennebaul (30-7) pinned Buford’s Garrett Spence for the 215 title, and Orville Beckford-Duffus (25-8) pinned Mill Creek’s Aaron Garcia (34-8) in the 285 championship match.
