Celebrations were muted thanks to COVID-19 regulations at the Macon Centreplex, but it didn’t lessen the joy of the Buford wrestling team.
The Wolves won the Class AAAAAA Traditional state championship Friday night — completing a season sweep that began with a state duals championship at the end of January — and finished off an impressive debut in a new classification after moving up from AAAAA. The usual post-match and post-tournament ceremonies were much different amid a pandemic as wrestlers didn’t go up on podiums and athletes were moved in and out quickly after matches.
However, a later celebration, likely a team dinner, is on tap for Buford after another stellar season. The program now has eight state championships (four traditional, four duals) since 2014.
“In a normal situation, we would have gotten to do team trophies and all that stuff, but we’re still definitely happy to win,” Buford coach Tom Beuglas said. “There were a couple of classifications where a different team won (traditional) than won duals. It was a different year for sure, but we’re always happy to win.”
Buford fielded a young lineup with five freshman starters, but the group delivered. One of those freshmen, 106-pounder Rylan Ibold, won the team’s only individual state championship for 27 team points.
Nick Cambria, one of five seniors starting, had a runner-up finish at 132 for 23 points. It was his fourth straight season as a state placer.
Tyler Henley was third at 126 (18 points), Grayson Santee was fourth at 152 (17 points), Aaron Kirkland was fourth at 195 (19 points), Gavin Pope was fifth at 120 (eight points) and Jacob Downing was fifth at 182 (10 points). Tucker Kazienko (four points), Dylan Bozoian (nine points), T.J. McCullough (nine points), Talen Thompson (seven points), Aaron Riner (seven points), Luis Abonza (six points) and Caden Williams (nine points) also scored in the tournament.
All the points were critical as Buford posted 183 points to runner-up Lassiter’s 171. Richmond Hill was a distant third at 138.5.
“With the five (freshmen) that started for us, honestly I thought this would be a rebuilding year,” Beuglas said of his preseason expectations. “I knew we would be good. But if you asked me at the beginning of the season, would we be able to wrestle and have a state tournament (with COVID), I probably would have said no. And with all these young kids, if you asked me if I thought we would be able to win it, I probably would have said no. But our guys did great.”
Ibold (26-0) had the most exciting day with his 5-3 victory over Richmond Hill’s Colin Dragon in the finals. It was the only close match of the tournament for the freshman, who won his first two matches by pin, and notched a 10-1 major decision against Chattahoochee’s Durban Carpenter in the semifinals.
“Rylan’s a freshman and he’s super tough,” Beuglas said. “He had a great year, went undefeated. In a normal year when we would have traveled (to national meets), he probably would have hit some really good kids in Kansas City, in Ohio. I was a little worried (about state) because he hasn’t been tested. … But he did great. Rylan’s just really consistent. He did a great job for us.”
Cambria (28-3) reached the finals at 132 with convincing wins, a 9-0 major decision followed by back-to-back pins. He fell 3-0 in the finals to Lassiter’s David Panone (29-0), a returning state champion from 2020.
Henley (22-4) won his third-place match at 126 by disqualification, and Buford got big efforts from fourth-place finishers Santee, a freshman facing the challenge of older wrestlers in the middle weights, and Kirkland, who lost in the first round at 195 and battled his way back for fourth.
“It was as good of a weekend as we could have hoped for,” Beuglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.