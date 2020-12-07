Buford’s wrestling team won the Santa Slam Invitational at South Forsyth over the weekend.
The Wolves got individual championships from Rylan Ibold, Gavin Pope, Tyler Henley, Jacob Downing and Luis Abonza, and finished with 243 points to finish ahead of runner-up Lassiter’s 214.
Buford’s second-place finishers were Tucker Kazienko, Nick Cambria, Dylan Bozoian, J.T. McCullough and Talen Thompson. Aaron Robinson added a runner-up finish.
Buford hosts the 14-team Takedown Invitational this Saturday at Buford City Arena.
