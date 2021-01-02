LAWRENCEVILLE — Five weight-class champions powered Buford’s wrestling team to the Gwinnett County championship Saturday at Mountain View.
The Wolves finished with 204 points, considerably ahead of runner-up Mountain View’s 120 and third-place Wesleyan’s 115. Brookwood (95) and Archer (88) rounded out the top five in the 14-team field.
All five of Buford’s individual wins came at 152 pounds and below.
Grayson Santee (5-2) pinned Archer’s Marlon Douglas for the 152-pound title, and Buford teammate Nick Cambria (12-1) won the 132 division with a pin of Wesleyan’s Matthew Morse. Tyler Henley (9-2) at 126 pounds and Rylan Ibold (9-0) at 106 also won by pin. Henley topped Parkview’s Matthew Scott, and Ibold defeated Brookwood’s Jacob Cox. Buford’s Gavin Pope (10-1) was the 120 champion after claiming a 13-7 decision over Archer’s Wade Hipp.
Buford also got runner-up showings from Talen Thompson (160), Aaron Riner (170) and Jacob Downing (182), as well as a third-place finish from Dylan Bozoian at 138.
Runner-up Mountain View’s lone champion was at 170, where Armond Jones posted a 17-2 technical fall over Riner.
Third-place Wesleyan left with a pair of Gwinnett champs, Sam Schmitt at 182 and Tanner Bivins at 285. Schmitt defeated Downing 7-2, and Bivins topped South Gwinnett’s Damion Clark 6-1.
Brookwood also had two weight class winners, Xavier Bentley at 138 and Landen Moss at 195. Bentley (11-2) beat Mountain View’s Daviel Abreu 6-1, and Moss (12-1) pinned North Gwinnett’s Corbin Hood.
In the 220 final, Peachtree Ridge’s John Dutton (7-0) stayed perfect on the season with a 1-0 decision over previously unbeaten Eric Berry (6-1) of Wesleyan.
Mill Creek’s Joey Bambinelli (24-0) also stayed perfect with a 10-2, major decision over Buford’s Thompson in the 160 finals.
Archer’s Florin Myndresku was the 145-pound champion with a pin of Mountain View’s Jordan Eccleston, and Lanier’s Cabe Doker won a 10-4 decision over Archer’s Vernon Rogers for the 113 crown.
WRESTLING
Gwinnett County Championships
At Mountain View High School
Saturday’s results
Team standings
1. Buford, 204
2. Mountain View, 120
3. Wesleyan, 115
4. Brookwood, 95
5. Archer, 88
6. South Gwinnett, 81.5
7. Mill Creek, 77
8. Lanier, 73
9. Peachtree Ridge, 72
10. Parkview, 37
11. North Gwinnett, 36
12. Dacula, 22
13. Discovery, 20
14. Greater Atlanta Christian, 12
Championship matches
106 pounds: Rylan Ibold (Buford) pinned Jacob Cox (Brookwood) 4:55
113: Cabe Doker (Lanier) dec. Vernon Rogers (Archer) 10-4
120: Gavin Pope (Buford) dec. Wade Hipp (Archer) 13-7
126: Tyler Henley (Buford) pinned Matthew Scott (Parkview) 3:20
132: Nick Cambria (Buford) pinned Matthew Morse (Wesleyan) 1:01
138: Xavier Bentley (Brookwood) dec. Daviel Abreu (Mountain View) 6-1
145: Florin Myndresku (Archer) pinned Jordan Eccleston (Mountain View) 3:27
152: Grayson Santee (Buford) pinned Marlon Douglas (Archer) 3:10
160: Joey Bambinelli (Mill Creek) maj. dec. Talen Thompson (Buford) 10-2
170: Armond Jones (Mountain View) tech. fall Aaron Riner (Buford) 17-2
182: Sam Schmitt (Wesleyan) dec. Jacob Downing (Buford) 7-2
195: Landen Moss (Brookwood) pinned Corbin Hood (North Gwinnett) 2:41
220: John Dutton (Peachtree Ridge) dec. Eric Berry (Wesleyan) 1-0
285: Tanner Bivins (Wesleyan) dec. Damion Clark (South Gwinnett) 6-1
Third-place matches
106: Kennedy Shropshire (Mountain View) pinned Tyler Ramos (Lanier) 1:47
113: Khalil Suhail (South Gwinnett) tech. fall Evan Gonzalez (Brookwood) 19-3
120: Stanley Lal (Peachtree Ridge) dec. Amir Malik (South Gwinnett) 3-2
126: Tyson Wilson (Peachtree Ridge) over Elias Vermillion (Mountain View) DFF
132: Wyatt Smith (Lanier) dec. Ismauri Valdez (Mountain View) 10-4
138: Dylan Bozoian (Buford) dec. Lester Jaimes (South Gwinnett) 3-0
145: Tyler Garrett (GAC) dec. Jake Neu (Wesleyan) 9-5
152: Jordan Riche (South Gwinnett) pinned Ethan Adcock (Dacula) 1:55
160: Keirnan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) dec. Trent DeBow (Wesleyan) 8-5
170: Dom Martinez (Archer) pinned John Boratyn (Mill Creek) 3:37
182: Nick Allen (Mill Creek) pinned Adam Lee (Mountain View) 1:36
195: Brendan McIntosh (Wesleyan) dec. Gavin Guerra (Mill Creek) 5-3
220: Gabriel Bandy (Parkview) dec. Eric Rodriguez (Discovery) 7-2
285: Nico Prescott (Mill Creek) pinned Sidney Hesse (Discovery) 1:00
