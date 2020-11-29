The Buford wrestling team opened its season with a first-place finish in the Archer Invitational on Saturday.
The Wolves had 243.5 points to finish atop the 12-team field and well ahead of runner-up North Hall’s 160. Host Archer was fourth with 115 points.
Buford’s individual champions were Rylan Ibold, Nick Cambria, Jacob Downing and Luis Abonza, while Tyler Henley, Aaron Riner and Talen Thompson had runner-up finishes. Aaron Kirkland and Gavin Pope placed third, and the Wolves’ fourth-place finishers were Matthew Canavan, J.T. McCullough, Dylan Bozoian, Jacob Chandler and Ty Gentry.
Archer had two champions, Vernon Rogers and Florin Myndresku, and a runner-up, Wade Hipp. The Tigers also had two third-place finishers, M.J. Maze and Antwan Verdell.
