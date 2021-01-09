LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford won the 12-team Archer Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
The Wolves finished with 262 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Lovett (176), third-place Mountain View (155), fourth-place Brookwood (151.5) and fifth-place Wesleyan (138). Archer was seventh at 106.
Buford’s individual champions were Rylan Ibold, Tyler Henley, Grayson Santee and Talen Thompson.
Ibold defeated Brookwood’s Jacob Cox by a 12-1 major decision for the 106-pound title, and Henley was the 126-pound champ after a pin of Mountain View’s Elias Vermillion. Santee won at 152 with a pin of Loganville’s Connor Wolfe, and Thompson pinned Loganville’s Davis Roesler for the 160 crown.
The Wolves also got a runner-up finish at 132 from Nick Cambria, who lost a narrow 3-2 decision to Lovett’s Parker Coy, and from Gavin Pope at 120, J.T. McCullough at 145 and Aaron Riner at 170.
Mountain View’s Jordan Eccleston won the 145 bracket with a 9-1 major decision over McCullough, and the Bears’ Armond Jones won 7-2 over Riner for the 170 crown. Teammate Daviel Abreu was runner-up at 138, and Adam Lee took second at 182.
Wesleyan’s Sam Schmitt pinned Lee for the 182 title, and teammate Tanner Bivins was the 285 champion with a pin of Jackson County’s Tyler Vaughn. The Wolves also got a runner-up showing from Eric Berry at 220.
Archer’s Wade Hipp was the 120 champion with a 7-6 decision over Buford’s Pope, and Brookwood’s Landen Moss took the 195 championship with a 17-2 technical fall win over Loganville’s Jason Eligwe.
