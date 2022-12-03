TAYLORS, S.C. — Buford placed first and Mill Creek took second after Saturday’s final session of the Southern Slam, giving Gwinnett a 1-2 finish in a tournament stacked with top wrestlers and 38 teams.
Buford put up 235 points and Mill Creek’s runner-up total was 207.5. Archer was 15th at 87.
Maddox McArthur and Drew Gorman were individual champions for Buford. McArthur won at 132 pounds with a 3-1 decision in the finals over Eastside (S.C.) wrestler Colt Schrader. Gorman pinned Mill Creek’s Amantee Mills at 1 minute, 57 seconds in the 138-pound finals.
The Wolves’ D.J. Clarke (106), Kieron McCormack (126) and Gavin Pope (145) had runner-up finishes, Rylan Ibold (113) and Aaron Riner (195) were third and Grayson Santee (170) finished fourth.
Antonio Mills (113) and Dominic Bambinelli (160) were Mill Creek’s individual champions. Mills pinned Jefferson’s Roman Belardo at 5:10, and Bambinelli pinned Luke Bender of Cape Henlopen (Del.) at 1:16.
The Hawks’ other placers in the top six were Amantee Mills (second, 138), Jaheim Mills (second, 152), Teequavius Mills (third, 106), John Boratyn (third, 182), Aaron Garcia (third, 285), Banks Bitterman (fifth, 145) and Blue Stiffler (sixth, 132).
Archer’s Sam Rwibuka was the champion at 285 after defeating Jeremiah Jackson of High Point Academy (S.C.) 9-3 in the finals. Teammate Max Hennebaul was sixth at 106.
