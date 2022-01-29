FKSvDYEWYAQq460.jpeg
Special Photo

SUGAR HILL — Buford’s wrestling team, this season’s Class AAAAAA State Duals champion, dominated in winning the Region 8-AAAAAA Traditional championship on Saturday.

The Wolves racked up 292.5 points and won 12 of 14 weight classes for a comfortable margin of victory over runner-up Lanier (178.5) and third-place Dacula (141). Shiloh was sixth at 47.

Buford’s individual region champions were Rylan Ibold (106 pounds), Kieron McCormack (113), Maddox McArthur (120), Drew Gorman (126), Tyler Henley (132), Gavin Pope (138), J.T. McCullough (145), Talen Thompson (152), Grayson Santee (160), Conor McCloskey (170), Aaron Riner (182) and Trelain Maddox (220).

Ibold (32-3) pinned Lanier’s Tyler Ramos, McCormack (25-4) pinned Lanier’s Bruno Gomez, McCarthur (40-4) won a 12-3 major decision over Lanier’s Cabe Doker, Gorman (43-4) pinned Winder-Barrow’s Jayden Draper, Henley (33-5) pinned Habersham Central’s Ed Chastain, Pope (27-3) pinned Dacula’s Semaj Best, McCullough (145) pinned Dacula’s M’kel Smith, Thompson (38-11) took an 8-0 major decision over Dacula’s Ethan Adcock, Santee (29-7) pinned Habersham’s Caleb Blackburn, McCloskey (21-2) pinned Habersham’s Eric Savage, Riner (24-4) pinned Lanier’s Ed Sadler and Maddox (10-0) pinned Dacula’s Jiovany Ganthier.

Buford’s Ben Martin (second at 195) and Eddrick Houston (third at 285) also qualified for sectionals.

Shiloh’s Mandjuo Berte (3-0) was the 285-pound champion with a 4-2 decision over Lanier’s Joel Parrish.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.