BUFORD — Buford’s wrestling team coasted to a pair of wins Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA Duals Prelims at home, advancing to the Elite Eight of the state tournament.

The Wolves beat Parkview 73-0 and topped Cherokee 69-9 in the prelims. They now advance to the final round of state duals Jan. 21 back at Buford City Arena.

