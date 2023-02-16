BUFORD — Round 3 of Buford-Mill Creek boys basketball was just as intense as the teams’ two regular-season showdowns, which they split.
Chase Robinson’s dagger 3-pointer with 28 seconds left was the difference Wednesday night in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals as 10th-ranked Buford outlasted the visiting Hawks 55-50 in another physical, back-and-forth clash between the new Class AAAAAAA rivals and longtime neighbors. The teams were deadlocked at 50 before Robinson buried a decisive 3-pointer in front of the Wolves’ bench for a 53-50 advantage.
“The seconds were going down (on the shot clock) and I just knew I had the hot hand,” Robinson said. “I was feeling it in the moment. I knew I was going to hit the shot. My teammates believe in me. My coaches believe in me. It just felt good when it left my hands.”
Robinson singlehandedly carried Buford’s offense down the stretch. He scored all 10 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter between a David Burnett dunk to open the fourth and another layup by Burnett with 10 seconds left.
“With the game on the line, we have no problem with (Robinson) taking that shot,” Buford head coach Benjie Wood said.
After Robinson’s go-ahead shot, Mill Creek never got a shot attempt at a tie, turning it over and giving up a fast break layup by Burnett for a decisive 55-50 lead with 10 seconds remaining. Robinson finished with 13 points (all in the second half), and Burnett also scored 13 along with five rebounds. London Williams (eight points, seven rebounds), Cameron Kelly (seven points, five rebounds) and Brennan Wansley (six points) backed up those two in another close meeting between the two teams.
Buford (20-6) defeated Mill Creek (19-8) 77-74 in double overtime on Jan. 10, then the Hawks responded with a 64-60 win on Jan. 27.
“They’re a great team,” Wood said of Mill Creek. “We told our kids it’s going to be a 32-minute war and be prepared for longer than that. Every game is back and forth with them. We expected that. We told our kids when we get in the last three or four minutes we feel like we’re going to win. And guys just made big plays at the end.”
Mill Creek fell behind 41-33 after three quarters thanks to four Buford 3-pointers, two by Wansley, in the third quarter. Burnett’s dunk early in the fourth quarter kept the lead at eight, but he was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Jonathan Taylor (10 points) made the two technical free throws, which kicked off an 11-0 Mill Creek run capped by a dunk from Stephen Akwiwu (nine points) for a 46-43 lead with 3:45 left. Robinson answered with a basket before Mill Creek’s Trajen Greco, the 8-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, made a jumper for a 48-45 lead with three minutes left. Greco finished with a game-high 19 points.
That three-point lead lasted only 11 seconds because Robinson’s three-point play deadlocked the score at 48. Another basket by Greco pushed the lead to 50-48, but Robinson responded with another basket with 1:37 left, tying the score at 50 and setting up his heroics a minute later.
“It felt good (to win region),” Robinson said. “We split with them 1-1 (in the regular season), so it felt really good coming out on top of a big rivalry game.”
After Greco’s basket with 2:58 left gave Mill Creek the 50-48 lead, the Hawks went scoreless the rest of the way.
“We went triangle and two (defense) the last two or three minutes of the game,” Wood said. “We were saving that all year for that (situation). The kids executed. They executed it flawlessly and we haven’t run that in a game all year. That’s a credit to the kids.”
Mill Creek started fast with an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, but Buford went on a 16-0 run to end the first quarter and start the second to get back in the game. The Wolves led by nine late in the second quarter before the Hawks closed the first half on a run to get within 24-20.
The 16-0 run by Buford, fueled by eight Mill Creek turnovers in the second quarter (four in the first 1:10 of the quarter), played a big role in Buford’s victory. Another costly issue for Mill Creek was free-throw shooting — outside of Taylor, who was 4-for-4 at the line, and Aidan Penchion, who was 2-for-2, the rest of the Hawks made 2 of 12 free throws.
Buford gets a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, while Mill Creek will be a No. 2 seed.
“It’s big (to win region). No. 1, we’re the region champions in a good league,” Wood said. “These kids have overcome a lot. They’ve persevered, showed a lot of togetherness and stuck together. I couldn’t be more proud of these kids.”
Mountain View boys 55, Collins Hill 54
BUFORD — Mountain View defeated Collins Hill 55-54 Wednesday to finish third in the 8-AAAAAAA Tournament at Buford City Arena.
The Bears (14-13) were swept by Collins Hill (16-12) in the regular season, but avenged those losses in the third-place game.
Mike White’s 20 points led Mountain View, and Donte Golden scored 14. The Bears also got nine points from Bronson Blair and six points from Q.J. Jones.
