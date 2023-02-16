BUFORD — Round 3 of Buford-Mill Creek boys basketball was just as intense as the teams’ two regular-season showdowns, which they split.

Chase Robinson’s dagger 3-pointer with 28 seconds left was the difference Wednesday night in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals as 10th-ranked Buford outlasted the visiting Hawks 55-50 in another physical, back-and-forth clash between the new Class AAAAAAA rivals and longtime neighbors. The teams were deadlocked at 50 before Robinson buried a decisive 3-pointer in front of the Wolves’ bench for a 53-50 advantage.

