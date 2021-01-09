NORCROSS — Buford’s girls basketball team was impressive Saturday in a 72-44 victory over host Greater Atlanta Christian in a matchup of 2020 state championship teams.
Buford was the Class AAAAA state champion last season, and GAC won in AAA.
The Wolves (9-0) were led by 14 points each from Ashyia Willis and Ava Grace Watson, while Tamori Plantin had 10 points. A total of 10 players scored for Buford.
GAC was led by 19 points from Kaleigh Addie and 17 points from Jaci Bolden.
