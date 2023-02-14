imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-8RCZxeNMECmcDKn.jpg

Mill Creek's Bella Ragone, left, and Buford's Ava Grace Watson, right

BUFORD — Buford’s Ava Grace Watson and Mill Creek’s Bella Ragone posted a pair of high-scoring outbursts Monday night in a thrilling Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament girls basketball semifinal.

In the end, Watson’s 40 points points were enough for the host Wolves, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, to pull out an 85-74 victory in double overtime against Mill Creek and Ragone, who scored 37 points.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.