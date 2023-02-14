BUFORD — Buford’s Ava Grace Watson and Mill Creek’s Bella Ragone posted a pair of high-scoring outbursts Monday night in a thrilling Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament girls basketball semifinal.
In the end, Watson’s 40 points points were enough for the host Wolves, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, to pull out an 85-74 victory in double overtime against Mill Creek and Ragone, who scored 37 points.
Taylor Romano scored 17 for Buford (23-3), which will host Central Gwinnett in the region finals Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mill Creek, which will take on Collins Hill for third place Wednesday, got 12 points from Andreonia Doe and 10 points from Kendall Wilson.
Central Gwinnett advanced to the 8-AAAAAAA finals with a 55-48 victory over Collins Hill on Monday.
Sierra Driessen (18 points), Olivia Orsley (16 points) and Coco Rudolph (14 points) powered the Central offense. Joy Harris added seven points.
Gabby Pass led Collins Hill with 19 points, and Paris Fillingame scored 13. Kaleigh Heywood contributed eight points.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
